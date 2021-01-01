 Loading…
Bakers Delight

by DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Bakers Delight
Bakers Delight is a fantastic tasting strain that shares a frosty cookies appearance alongside a sweet aroma of sorbet that will heighten all your senses, great for depression, anxiety and pain relief. Which truly makes it your ultimate “Bakers Delight”. Cookies X Sorbet Reflect & Relax Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Citrus, Cookies, Ice-Cream Effects: Focused, Relaxed, Happy

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

