Clementine

by DNA Genetics

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won numerous awards including “best sativa concentrate” in 2015. Tangie x Lemon Skunk Connect & Socialize Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Citrus, Skunk, Lemon Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized Awards: 5x Cup Winner

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

