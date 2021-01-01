About this product
Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won numerous awards including “best sativa concentrate” in 2015. Tangie x Lemon Skunk Connect & Socialize Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Citrus, Skunk, Lemon Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized Awards: 5x Cup Winner
DNA Genetics
