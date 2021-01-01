FOUR PROPHETS
Four Prophets is a cross of the multiple award-winning strain, Kosher Kush and the super tasty 3 x Crazy. Expect resinous flowers with a fruity dank taste. This Indica dominant hybrid is sure to leave you with an “in-da-couch” type high. 3 x Crazy x Kosher Kush Discover & Do Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Gassy, Fruity, Earthy Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
