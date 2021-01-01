 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GELATO SORBET

GELATO SORBET

by DNA Genetics

Write a review
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower GELATO SORBET
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower GELATO SORBET
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower GELATO SORBET
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower GELATO SORBET

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Grab a scoop! Gelato #33 and Sorbet come together as part of DNA’s Sorbet line up. Gelato Sorbet produces vibrant, colourful, resinous buds that ooze in a fruity, dank flavor profile. This Indica-dominant hybrid stands out for its unique aromatic profile. Gelato 33 x Sorbet Discover & Do Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Sweet, Cake, Gassy Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review