GELATO SORBET
Grab a scoop! Gelato #33 and Sorbet come together as part of DNA’s Sorbet line up. Gelato Sorbet produces vibrant, colourful, resinous buds that ooze in a fruity, dank flavor profile. This Indica-dominant hybrid stands out for its unique aromatic profile. Gelato 33 x Sorbet Discover & Do Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Sweet, Cake, Gassy Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
