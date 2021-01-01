 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kosher Dawg

Kosher Dawg

by DNA Genetics

Write a review
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Kosher Dawg
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Kosher Dawg
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Kosher Dawg
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Kosher Dawg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Kosher Dawg is a cross of StarDawg Guava to our multiple award-winning DNA Genetics Kosher Kush. Kosher Dawg comes out swinging with beautiful, resinous green buds with terp’d out flavors.

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review