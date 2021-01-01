Kosher Dawg
About this product
Kosher Dawg is a cross of StarDawg Guava to our multiple award-winning DNA Genetics Kosher Kush. Kosher Dawg comes out swinging with beautiful, resinous green buds with terp’d out flavors.
About this brand
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
