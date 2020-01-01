 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Kosher Dawg Pre-Roll 0.7g

Kosher Dawg Pre-Roll 0.7g

by DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics Cannabis Pre-rolls Kosher Dawg Pre-Roll 0.7g

About this strain

Kosher Dawg

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.

About this brand

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.