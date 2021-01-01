 Loading…
  5. LA Confidential

LA Confidential

by DNA Genetics

LA Confidential is one of DNA Genetics most popular and successful strains. It’s buds have a frosty, lime green appearance with little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. OG L.A Affie x Afghani Reflect & Relax Indica Terpenes: Peppery, Light Sweetness, Herbal Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric Awards: 20 x Cup Winner

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

