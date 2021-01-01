Skywalker Kush
About this product
Skywalker Kush has been a cult classic for many years in the cannabis community and yields big, dense, highly resinous flowers. Expect that classic California kushy taste that is great for all day use. Skywalker x OG Kush Reflect & Relax Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Gassy, Citrus Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed, Calm, Creative Awards: Cup Winner
About this brand
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
