Skywalker Kush

by DNA Genetics

About this product

Skywalker Kush has been a cult classic for many years in the cannabis community and yields big, dense, highly resinous flowers. Expect that classic California kushy taste that is great for all day use. Skywalker x OG Kush Reflect & Relax Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Gassy, Citrus Effects: Sleepy, Relaxed, Calm, Creative Awards: Cup Winner

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

