Snack Pak

by DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Snack Pak
Snack Pak is the perfect combo of OG #18 and Do-Si-Do. Snack Pak has a long-lasting sedative and trancey high. Her buds are dense, thick, and extremely resinous. Snack Pak offers a hard-to-find balance of cerebral and body high with a gassy, terpene profile. Do-Si-Do x OG #18 Discover & Do Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Sweet, Earthy, Gassy Effects: Euphoric, Calm, Happy, Creative

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

