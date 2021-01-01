 Loading…
Strawberry Secret

by DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Strawberry Secret
About this product

AKA F11, an indica leading hybrid with a unique blend of our award-winning Sour Secret x StrawberryBanana. offering a highly potent, fast intense high. Diamond coated trich’d out buds. Expect to spend your entire afternoon couch locked in delightful bliss with Strawberry Secret. Sour Secret x Strawberry Banana Reflect & Relax Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Fruity, Sour, Earthy Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Strong

About this brand

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

