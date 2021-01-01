 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangie

Tangie

by DNA Genetics

Write a review
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Tangie
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Tangie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tangie is a remake of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the1990s. The genetics are a cross of Cali-0 and a Skunk hybrid. Tangie's heritage is most evident with her highly distinctive citrus aroma that acts like aroma therapy that will be sure to brighten up your day. Cali-O x Skunk Discover & Do Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Citrus, Pine Effects: Creative, Uplifting, Happy Awards: Cup Winner

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review