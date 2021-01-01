About this product

Tangie is a remake of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the1990s. The genetics are a cross of Cali-0 and a Skunk hybrid. Tangie's heritage is most evident with her highly distinctive citrus aroma that acts like aroma therapy that will be sure to brighten up your day. Cali-O x Skunk Discover & Do Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Citrus, Pine Effects: Creative, Uplifting, Happy Awards: Cup Winner