Tora Bora

by DNA Genetics

About this strain

Tora Bora is an almost pure indica strain with powerfully heavy effects meant for high-tolerance cannabis veterans. Named after the region near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, DNA Genetics bred this 99% indica strain by combining L.A. Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. The result is a resin-loaded, spicy-smelling indica that can appear almost blue in its coloration. Few strains will deliver better relief for pain and insomnia, and recreational consumers will enjoy the intensity of Tora Bora as long as no plans are made to leave the house. Tora Bora finishes its vegetative cycle quickly and flowers in just a short 8 to 9 weeks indoors.

About this brand

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.