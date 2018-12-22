 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skywalker Kush

by DNA Genetics

This strain is a THC-dominant cross between Skywalker and OG Kush. Skywalker Kush’s buds have orange hairs and a frosty coating of trichomes, and possess similar tastes and smells to those of its predecessors.

MirrorGargoyle

This electromagnetically pulsating strain WILL send you into a fully evil time warp. I smoked a whole score of it in one night that I meant to save and I did not remember in the morning: this is any droog’s ideal kush when catting about for a bit of alzheimery delinquence. Expect an impossible, inconceivably powerful, demonic grip to clench, screaming, around your body AND brain the moment you make the mistake of inviting this sinister galactic greenery’s intoxicating tastes onto your tongue. Distinct fossil fuel flavours dominate, with a playful tickle of pine needles and faraway notes of sea foam brewing under bewitched Cornish mist. one of my favourite flavours. If only I could smoke it every single day.

from DNA Geneticson January 2nd, 2019

This review is more of a thinker... but we think it's awesome. Thanks for taking the time - we're glad you liked it so much.

About this brand

DNA Genetics was founded in Amsterdam back in 2004, the only cannabis market that provided a place for legal and commercial cannabis activity at the time. During this period, DNA Genetics influenced the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach that can only be achieved through decades of dedicated experience and passion. Over the years, DNA Genetics have continued to push boundaries as the most awarded cannabis brand in the world, continuously developing new genetics that not only set trends but allowed them to become a unique leader in the marketplace. DNA Genetics continues to push the global cannabis industry forward by bringing their signature strains to Canada. Well crafted cannabis from top-notch professionals, all over the world.