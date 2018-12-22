MirrorGargoyle
on December 22nd, 2018
This electromagnetically pulsating strain WILL send you into a fully evil time warp. I smoked a whole score of it in one night that I meant to save and I did not remember in the morning: this is any droog’s ideal kush when catting about for a bit of alzheimery delinquence. Expect an impossible, inconceivably powerful, demonic grip to clench, screaming, around your body AND brain the moment you make the mistake of inviting this sinister galactic greenery’s intoxicating tastes onto your tongue. Distinct fossil fuel flavours dominate, with a playful tickle of pine needles and faraway notes of sea foam brewing under bewitched Cornish mist. one of my favourite flavours. If only I could smoke it every single day.
from DNA Geneticson January 2nd, 2019
This review is more of a thinker... but we think it's awesome. Thanks for taking the time - we're glad you liked it so much.