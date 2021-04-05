 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Espresso Chocolate Drops 100mg 40-pack

Espresso Chocolate Drops 100mg 40-pack

by Do Drops

Write a review
Do Drops Edibles Candy Espresso Chocolate Drops 100mg 40-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Do Drops Logo
WHY IT’S WILD TO BE MILD Many of us automatically think of edibles as potent and unpredictable. Longtime patients may have had a bad run-in with a cookie or brownie. Others could be fearful to try edibles based on horror stories from friends. That’s why it’s wild to be mild. TRYING GUMMIES ON-THE-GO DO Drops are the low-dose alternative you’ve been waiting for—or didn’t know you needed. 2.5mg per piece is cannabis speak for agenda-friendly gummies, in five familiar flavors (plus chocolates), so you can DO what you love to DO! *Currently available in Massachusetts & Maryland, coming soon to select states across the country.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review