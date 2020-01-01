 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brandywine Shatter 1g

by Doc and Yeti Urban Farms

Doc and Yeti Urban Farms Concentrates Solvent

About this product

About this strain

Brandywine by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a pleasant indica strain with a calming buzz. Created by crossing Pink Champagne and Grandpa’s Breath, Brandywine emits a delicate tea aroma with notes of hops and Chardonnay grapes. The effects are reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple, with relaxing physical attributes that dismiss stress without being overly sedative. Anticipate squinted eyes and a touch of appetite stimulation as well. Enjoy this strain in smaller, controlled doses to maximize its medical benefits. Brandywine won 1st Place Indica at the 2017 Dope Awards in Seattle, WA. 

About this brand

Doc and Yeti Urban Farms Logo
We are Doc & Yeti, two guys who believe in putting you first and are driven to make the best even better. Our drive is ehat led us to be the first legal producer in Tumwater,Washington. These plants and this industry are truly our passion. We Hire local people with great attitudes who share our determination to provide a premium experience