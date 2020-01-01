 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Slurricane RSO 1g

by Doc and Yeti Urban Farms

Doc and Yeti Urban Farms Concentrates Solvent Slurricane RSO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

We are Doc & Yeti, two guys who believe in putting you first and are driven to make the best even better. Our drive is ehat led us to be the first legal producer in Tumwater,Washington. These plants and this industry are truly our passion. We Hire local people with great attitudes who share our determination to provide a premium experience