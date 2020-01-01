 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Strawberry Blonde Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack

by Doc and Yeti Urban Farms

Doc and Yeti Urban Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Blonde Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Strawberry Blonde crosses Super Lemon Haze with Sour Strawberry to create a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s great for hiking or exploring new places. The flavor takes on the lemon flavors of Super Lemon Haze as well as the sour berry flavor of Sour Strawberry, resulting in a bright, fruity profile. Its buds are large and dense with a strong aroma that makes your senses jump when broken apart. The high is euphoric, potent, and fast-acting, giving you a quick jolt of inspiration and creativity before lingering away softly.

About this brand

Doc and Yeti Urban Farms Logo
We are Doc & Yeti, two guys who believe in putting you first and are driven to make the best even better. Our drive is ehat led us to be the first legal producer in Tumwater,Washington. These plants and this industry are truly our passion. We Hire local people with great attitudes who share our determination to provide a premium experience