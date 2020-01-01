Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Orange Kush was bred by Green Devil Genetics and is the child of Orange Bud and OG Kush. It eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. This strain is resistant to most pests and mold and has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.