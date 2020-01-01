 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Doc Patels CBD

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Book a consultation with Dr. Patel to get all your questions about CBD answered. During your consultation, Dr. Patel will help you determine if CBD products are right for you and give a step-by-step walk-through on how to use DocPatels CBD products. With over 8 years of experience, she has treated many patients ranging from children to adults having various medical conditions with CBD. Your $25 for a 20-minute consultation will go towards the purchase of any Doc Patels CBD products as well as info on exactly how to use these CBD products making your consultation absolutely risk-free.

About this brand

At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.