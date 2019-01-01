About this product

Doc Patels CBD cream is a well-balanced cream made with fast-acting and all-natural ingredients providing beneficial compounds of hemp to moisturize your skin. Our CBD cream comes with two choices of potency to choose from which include 200mg and 500mg. Unlike the other ingestible CBD products we carry, we understand some people are looking to use CBD in different ways. If you are searching for a product to moisturize your skin our CBD cream is a popular choice. This CBD cream is an ideal choice if you are looking to experience CBD by simply applying the cream to the desired area of your skin. As soon as the cream is applied to skin the benefits of this CBD cream are quickly absorbed into the skin. Our Broad Spectrum THC-Free CBD cream is combined with a variety of organic ingredients that benefit the skin resulting in the highest quality of results. All of our CBD products are made with attention to safety, consistency, and quality ensuring that every product you use provides the benefits of CBD you need.