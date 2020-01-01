 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Gummies - Orange (25mg / per gummy)

CBD Gummies - Orange (25mg / per gummy)

by Doc Patels CBD

Write a review
Doc Patels CBD Edibles Candy CBD Gummies - Orange (25mg / per gummy)

$79.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Try Doc Patels CBD Orange or Strawberry Gummies. Each jar has 30 gummies and each gummy has 25mg of premium CBD. - Fast Free Shipping - 0.00% THC - 45-Day Return Policy - Lab Tested - Curated By Doctors When you choose to use Doc Patels CBD Gummies you can rest easy knowing that all of our CBD products are hand-selected by doctors ensuring safety, consistency, and quality in every gummy. Gummies are an oral form of CBD which makes it easier for consumption. These tasty treats are gluten free, vegan, and contain 0.00% THC. In strawberry or orange flavors, these gummies are the tastiest CBD gummies around.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Doc Patels CBD Logo
At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.