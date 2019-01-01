About this product

When you choose to use Doc Patels CBD Jojoba Oil Roller you can rest easy knowing that all of our CBD products are hand-selected by doctors ensuring safety, consistency, and quality. Our CBD Jojoba Oil Roller is uniquely designed with Jojoba oil and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD oil in the roller. The roller mechanism makes it easy to apply to your pulse points, upper chest, and soles of the feet along with anywhere else you choose. This results in the best effects when applied directly to these areas. In addition to these benefits, Doc Patels Broad Spectrum THC-Free CBD Oil Jojoba Rollers contain the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes derived from the hemp plant that provides what is called the entourage effect, which means you are receiving the best compounds the hemp plant has to offer.