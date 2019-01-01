 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Jojoba Oil Roller

by Doc Patels CBD

About this product

When you choose to use Doc Patels CBD Jojoba Oil Roller you can rest easy knowing that all of our CBD products are hand-selected by doctors ensuring safety, consistency, and quality. Our CBD Jojoba Oil Roller is uniquely designed with Jojoba oil and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD oil in the roller. The roller mechanism makes it easy to apply to your pulse points, upper chest, and soles of the feet along with anywhere else you choose. This results in the best effects when applied directly to these areas. In addition to these benefits, Doc Patels Broad Spectrum THC-Free CBD Oil Jojoba Rollers contain the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes derived from the hemp plant that provides what is called the entourage effect, which means you are receiving the best compounds the hemp plant has to offer.

About this brand

At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.