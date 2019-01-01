About this product

When you choose to use Doc Patels CBD Softgels you can rest easy knowing that all of our CBD products are hand-selected by doctors ensuring safety, consistency, and quality in every capsule. Softgels are an oral form of CBD which makes it easier for consumption and provides protection for the ingredients within the capsule. With an airtight hermetically coated seal our capsules are protected from oxidation and product degradation. This results in the best CBD product consistency and quality. Many customers prefer our CBD soft gels over oils because they are easier to swallow, don’t have a strong flavor profile, and provide a slightly faster onset of action. These Softgels also contain melatonin making it much easier for you to stay calm and rested. In addition to the benefits, Doc Patels Broad Spectrum THC-Free CBD Vegan Softgels contain the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes derived from the hemp plant that provides what is called the entourage effect, which means you are receiving the best compounds the hemp plant is made up of.