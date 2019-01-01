About this product

Doc Patels well crafted CBD muscle gel is made with fast-acting and all-natural ingredients providing beneficial compounds of hemp. Our CBD gel comes with two choices of potency to choose from which include 200mg and 500mg. Unlike the other ingestible CBD products we carry, we understand some people are looking to use CBD in different ways. If you are searching for a product to ease your aches and pains our CBD muscle gel is a popular choice to provide the relief you need. This CBD muscle gel is an ideal choice if you are looking to experience CBD by simply applying the gel to the area of your body relief. As soon as the muscle gel is applied to the area, the benefits of this CBD muscle gel are quickly absorbed into the affected area. Our Broad Spectrum THC-Free CBD muscle gel is combined with a variety of ingredients that benefit the affected area resulting in the highest quality of results. All of our CBD products are made with attention to safety, consistency, and quality ensuring that every product you use provides the benefits of CBD you need.