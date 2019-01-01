 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Oil – 1000 mg bottle (34mg / ML)

by Doc Patels CBD

Doc Patels 1000mg CBD oil products are simple to use and include a variety of beneficial compounds that promote health and wellness. Our 1000mg CBD oil tinctures are concentrated oils and high in potency which means each 1-ml serving will contain approximately 34mg of CBD. Our CBD oil is Broad Spectrum and made with zero traces of THC so you can enjoy all the benefits of CBD without the possibility of feeling a side effect of a THC-induced high. Our unique patented process ensures that you get the full benefits of using Broad Spectrum CBD without the THC while making sure it is safe to use. When you use Doc Patels CBD oil you are still experiencing the entourage effect which means you receive all the benefits that come with the hemp plant. When you take our CBD oil, you’ll always have a pleasant experience due to our variety of flavor choices. If you like a fruiter taste, you can try our Orange flavor to get a citrusy taste. Our Mint flavor is ideal if you’re looking for a burst of freshness. If you want to experience the genuine flavor of hemp you can go for our Natural CBD oil.

At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.