 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. CBD Turmeric Softgels 750 MG

CBD Turmeric Softgels 750 MG

by Doc Patels CBD

Write a review
Doc Patels CBD Edibles Capsules CBD Turmeric Softgels 750 MG

$69.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

When you choose Doc Patels CBD Curcumin Softgels you can expect to get the results you are looking for. Each capsule is composed of a nanoemulsion-based delivery combined with cannabinoid-based and curcumin emulsion. CBD Softgels with Curcumin is an excellent option for individuals known to have joint discomfort. Curcumin is a compound that is found in turmeric that has been used for many years to help maintain joint health. Our CBD Softgels are combined with our broad-spectrum CBD oil that is loaded with naturally occurring compounds found in the hemp plant which includes cannabinoids and terpenes. All of these compounds work together to provide the maximum effects which are commonly known as the entourage effect. When you choose to use Doc Patels CBD Softgels you can rest easy knowing that all of our CBD products are hand-selected by doctors ensuring safety, consistency, and quality in every capsule.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Doc Patels CBD Logo
At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.