When you choose Doc Patels CBD Curcumin Softgels you can expect to get the results you are looking for. Each capsule is composed of a nanoemulsion-based delivery combined with cannabinoid-based and curcumin emulsion. CBD Softgels with Curcumin is an excellent option for individuals known to have joint discomfort. Curcumin is a compound that is found in turmeric that has been used for many years to help maintain joint health. Our CBD Softgels are combined with our broad-spectrum CBD oil that is loaded with naturally occurring compounds found in the hemp plant which includes cannabinoids and terpenes. All of these compounds work together to provide the maximum effects which are commonly known as the entourage effect. When you choose to use Doc Patels CBD Softgels you can rest easy knowing that all of our CBD products are hand-selected by doctors ensuring safety, consistency, and quality in every capsule.