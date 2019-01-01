 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. CBD Vegan Softgels - 300MG

CBD Vegan Softgels - 300MG

by Doc Patels CBD

Write a review
Doc Patels CBD Edibles Capsules CBD Vegan Softgels - 300MG

$49.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

When you choose to use Doc Patels CBD Vegan Softgels you can rest easy knowing that all of our CBD products are hand-selected by doctors ensuring safety, consistency, and quality in every capsule. Softgels are an oral form of CBD which makes it easier for consumption and provides protection for the ingredients within the capsule. With an airtight hermetically coated seal our capsules are protected from oxidation and product degradation. This results in the best CBD product consistency and quality. Many customers prefer our CBD vegan soft gels over oils because they are easier to swallow, don’t have a strong flavor profile, and provide a slightly faster onset of action. In addition to the benefits, Doc Patels Broad Spectrum THC-Free CBD Vegan Softgels contain the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes derived from the hemp plant that provides what is called the entourage effect, which means you are receiving the best compounds the hemp plant is made up of.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Doc Patels CBD Logo
At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.