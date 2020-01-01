 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Get healthy, not high. Discover the calming, pain-relieving effects of CBD oil and try recipes for delicious CBD-infused edibles and DIY self-care products. CBD oil, or cannabidiol, is a nonpsychoactive compound found in cannabis that boasts serious health benefits for your mind and body. It's been shown to effectively alleviate pain, lessen anxiety, reduce inflammation, and improve overall well-being. Get the facts about CBD oil, and experience the benefits of this healing product with edibles and self-care products you can make yourself and customize to meet your needs. In The CBD Oil Solution, Dr. Rachna Patel shares everything you need to know about CBD, including: * Explanation of CBD oil--what it is, how it works, and how it differs from THC * What ailments can be treated with CBD oil--and how to decide if CBD is right for you * What to consider when purchasing CBD oil, including how to read a product label * Information on proper dosing and use * More than 40 recipes and remedies--from drinks and desserts to lotions and lip balms--that can be customized for your needs

At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.