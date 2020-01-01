About this product

Get healthy, not high. Discover the calming, pain-relieving effects of CBD oil and try recipes for delicious CBD-infused edibles and DIY self-care products. CBD oil, or cannabidiol, is a nonpsychoactive compound found in cannabis that boasts serious health benefits for your mind and body. It's been shown to effectively alleviate pain, lessen anxiety, reduce inflammation, and improve overall well-being. Get the facts about CBD oil, and experience the benefits of this healing product with edibles and self-care products you can make yourself and customize to meet your needs. In The CBD Oil Solution, Dr. Rachna Patel shares everything you need to know about CBD, including: * Explanation of CBD oil--what it is, how it works, and how it differs from THC * What ailments can be treated with CBD oil--and how to decide if CBD is right for you * What to consider when purchasing CBD oil, including how to read a product label * Information on proper dosing and use * More than 40 recipes and remedies--from drinks and desserts to lotions and lip balms--that can be customized for your needs