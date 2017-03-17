Royale G
by Pre-Royale
This grinder card has a large grinding surface for demolishing buds, and a smaller grinding surface for precision bowl loading.
on March 17th, 2017
This card is nice to have around, especially when on the go. I wouldn't use it for large quantities at a time but it works great for a few bowls worth. Fits nicely in a wallet or pocket and priced Right. #420sweepstakes