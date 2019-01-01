About this product
2 Pack of our 1500 Mg Tincture Organically cultivated hemp Non-GMO Cruelty Free Manufactured in GMP Certified and FDA Registered Facility THC Free* 3rd party tested for contaminant, THC, and CBD content. SAVE 15% with code LEAFLY
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Doer CBD
CBD tinctures manufactured in a FDA registered facility with a GMP certification at rock bottom pricing. Always Free Shipping to the USA. Veteran Owned. SAVE 15% with code LEAFLY