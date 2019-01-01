 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 2 PACK; FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL - 1500MG - UNFLAVORED

2 PACK; FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL - 1500MG - UNFLAVORED

by Doer CBD

Write a review
Doer CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 2 PACK; FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL - 1500MG - UNFLAVORED
Doer CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 2 PACK; FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL - 1500MG - UNFLAVORED
Doer CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 2 PACK; FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL - 1500MG - UNFLAVORED

$130.00MSRP

About this product

2 Pack of our 1500 Mg Tincture Organically cultivated hemp Non-GMO Cruelty Free Manufactured in GMP Certified and FDA Registered Facility THC Free* 3rd party tested for contaminant, THC, and CBD content. SAVE 15% with code LEAFLY

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Doer CBD Logo
CBD tinctures manufactured in a FDA registered facility with a GMP certification at rock bottom pricing. Always Free Shipping to the USA. Veteran Owned. SAVE 15% with code LEAFLY