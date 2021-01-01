 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Goji OG
Hybrid

Goji OG

by DogHouse Supreme Cannabis

Write a review
DogHouse Supreme Cannabis Cannabis Flower Goji OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

DogHouse Supreme Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Goji OG

Goji OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Goji OG, also known as "Goji OG Kush," "Goji," and "OG Goji," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor of Goji OG is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review