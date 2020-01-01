 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Ray's Raspberry Lemonade Drink 100mg

Ray's Raspberry Lemonade Drink 100mg

by Dogtown Pioneers

Write a review
Dogtown Pioneers Edibles Beverages Ray's Raspberry Lemonade Drink 100mg

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dogtown Pioneers Logo
We are a Tier 3 Cannabis Producer & Processor located in Clayton, Washington. Our focus is to provide our customers with the highest quality sun grown cannabis in the state. We do this with all natural farming practices, 9 climate controlled greenhouses and a state-of-the-art indoor growing space! All our products are created with top quality flower that originates on our farm. We process the flower in concentrate that with an alcohol extraction method that is used in all our products. "Rays Infused Lemonade" is our premier infused product and can be found all over WA state. Be on the lookout for our other products that are in the works including chocolates, oils, sugars and hash.