Afternoon Delight #4 Mini Dog Sit Pre-Rolls 1.75g 5-pack

by Dogwalkers

Cannabinoids

THC
CBD
About this product

Strain Lineage: GMO x Trophy Wife Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.

About this strain

Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. 

About this brand

Dogwalkers Logo
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best  pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand. FOLLOW US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/