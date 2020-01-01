Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Strain Lineage: GMO x Trophy Wife Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency.