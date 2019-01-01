 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bubba Fett Dogwalkers Pre-Roll Pack 1.75g 5-pack

Bubba Fett Dogwalkers Pre-Roll Pack 1.75g 5-pack

by Dogwalkers

Write a review
Dogwalkers Cannabis Pre-rolls Bubba Fett Dogwalkers Pre-Roll Pack 1.75g 5-pack

About this product

Bubba Fett Dogwalkers Pre-Roll Pack 1.75g 5-pack by Dogwalkers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dogwalkers Logo
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best  pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand. FOLLOW US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/