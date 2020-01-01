LA Chocolat Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Strain Lineage: Ethos cookies x citradelic sunset Taste/ Aroma Notes: Citrus/ Sweet Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find a balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
Ethos Genetics created Citradelic Cookies by crossing Ethos Cookies and Citradelic Sunset, an unusually uplifting fruity strain with citrus, berry, spice, and gassy terpenes. Some phenos have lime and candy terps with more uplifting effects, while berry and gas phenos offer heavier effects. Give Citradelic Cookies a shot and see what phenos your favorite growers decided to run.