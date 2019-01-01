About this product
Sour Joker Big Dogs Pre-Roll 0.75g by Dogwalkers
About this strain
Sour Joker
Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.
About this brand
Dogwalkers
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand. FOLLOW US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/