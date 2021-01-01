Dogwalkers "STAY" Mini Dog Pre-rolls 10 pack (3.5g)
by DogwalkersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Dogwalkers “STAY” Mini Dog pre-rolls offer a total of 3.5g hybrid flower. Conveniently packaged in a bag containing 2 on-the-go tins, each .35g miniature pre-roll (10 total, 5 per tin) is always crafted with strain-specific premium flower; never shake, stems or seeds. Dogwalkers donates a portion of proceeds from every product sold to deserving animal shelters across the country.
About this brand
Dogwalkers
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand. FOLLOW US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.