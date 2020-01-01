 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Grape Stomper OG Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g
Grape Stomper OG Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Dogwalkers

About this product

Strain Lineage: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel Taste/Aroma Notes: Subtle grape aroma and flavor; Effects are fast acting and long lasting, including body and mind buzz that transcends all worries or concerns. ; The subtle grape aroma and flavor from its GS heritage remains, alongside but not overwhelmed by the classic OG lemony-diesel funk; subtle grape aroma and flavor The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.

About this strain

Grape Stomper OG

Grape Stomper OG

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.

 

About this brand

Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best  pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That's why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.