Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup
Strain Lineage: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel Taste/Aroma Notes: Subtle grape aroma and flavor; Effects are fast acting and long lasting, including body and mind buzz that transcends all worries or concerns. ; The subtle grape aroma and flavor from its GS heritage remains, alongside but not overwhelmed by the classic OG lemony-diesel funk; subtle grape aroma and flavor The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.