 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jet Fuel OG Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g

Jet Fuel OG Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Dogwalkers

Write a review
Dogwalkers Cannabis Pre-rolls Jet Fuel OG Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g
Dogwalkers Cannabis Pre-rolls Jet Fuel OG Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g
Dogwalkers Cannabis Pre-rolls Jet Fuel OG Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Lineage: Aspen OG x High Country Diesel Taste/ Aroma Notes: Herbal, Peppery, Citrus The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jet Fuel

Jet Fuel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

About this brand

Dogwalkers Logo
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best  pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand. FOLLOW US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/