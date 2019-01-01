Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand. FOLLOW US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/