A mix of three different genetic profiles, this indica-dominant strain has been reported to help alleviate pain while producing feelings of euphoria. Expect notes of citrus, pine and and eucalyptus Terpene Profiles Commonly Found In Ocimene: Mango, Mint Lavender Pinene: Pine nuts, Essential oils Limonene: Citrus fruits, Essential oils
Authentic to the Culture. Growers by Nature. Of a Different Strain. Welcome. DOJA was founded in 2014 by a group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Some may be familiar with doja as its slang counterpart; we know DOJA as something more quintessential. In our world, DOJA is the process of cultivating solid foundations; the primary ambition of life. Our Purpose Cannabis growers through and through, our passionate and experienced cultivation team combines old school techniques with new school technology to create small batch, superlative flower in the Okanagan Region of British Columbia.