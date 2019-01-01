Authentic to the Culture. Growers by Nature. Of a Different Strain. Welcome. DOJA was founded in 2014 by a group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Some may be familiar with doja as its slang counterpart; we know DOJA as something more quintessential. In our world, DOJA is the process of cultivating solid foundations; the primary ambition of life. Our Purpose Cannabis growers through and through, our passionate and experienced cultivation team combines old school techniques with new school technology to create small batch, superlative flower in the Okanagan Region of British Columbia.