About this product
About this strain
Wonka Bars
Wonka Bars from Exotix Genetix is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip. This sativa-dominant plant grows medium-tall and produces heavy yields that would please any grower. Buds come in dark purple colors and covered in thick trichomes.
About this brand
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis. Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud. Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.