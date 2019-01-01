 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD edibles
  Boost CBD+ Vitamin C Gummies

Boost CBD+ Vitamin C Gummies

by Doka

$19.99

Get all the restorative benefits of 25mg of CBD while getting your daily dose of Vitamin C, all in two delicious orange gummies! Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that may reduce the risk of chronic diseases and reduce high blood pressure, reduce blood uric acid levels and potentially help prevent gout attacks. Enhance your endocannabinoid system while giving your immune system the nutrients it needs. Using a daily CBD regiment can help boost your endocannabinoid system through reducing inflammation, curbing anxiety and easing symptoms of insomnia. Available in an isolate formulation for all the benefits of CBD without THC, or full spectrum hemp oil for enhanced benefits of the entourage effect.

About this brand

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, DOKA makes and distributes high quality CBD products in both full spectrum and isolate formulations.