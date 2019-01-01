About this product

Get all the restorative benefits of 25mg of CBD while getting your daily dose of Vitamin C, all in two delicious orange gummies! Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that may reduce the risk of chronic diseases and reduce high blood pressure, reduce blood uric acid levels and potentially help prevent gout attacks. Enhance your endocannabinoid system while giving your immune system the nutrients it needs. Using a daily CBD regiment can help boost your endocannabinoid system through reducing inflammation, curbing anxiety and easing symptoms of insomnia. Available in an isolate formulation for all the benefits of CBD without THC, or full spectrum hemp oil for enhanced benefits of the entourage effect.