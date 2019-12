RockyMax2019 on April 13th, 2019

My husband had kidney stone surgery in July of last year and has been in pain ever since. He hasn't been able to sleep in the bed since. However, after one day using this product he was able to sleep in the bed without much discomfort. Also, he has a knee that is bone on bone as the result of a football injury many years ago and has pain in it all this time. That pain is gone! He is 85 years old and otherwise in good health.