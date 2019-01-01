About this product
These high potency CBD concentrates are best for rapid symptom relief and high potency needs. Each individual gram comes packaged in a glass container with strain and potency information on the bottom of each unit. Testing well over 90% total cannabinoids, each of our strain specific terpene profiles can have unique effects in combination with the active CBD content. Looking for a dabbable or vapable option for anxiety, pain or inflammation management? Just a small amount of vaporized CBD can do the trick with the enhanced bio-availability achieved through vaporizing CBD concentrates. Wanting to make your own CBD edibles? These single grams are great for making in to brownies, cookies, or any other homemade goody you can think of. Just remember, CBD dissolves best in fats like oil and heavy cream.
About this strain
OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.