These high potency CBD concentrates are best for rapid symptom relief and high potency needs. Each individual gram comes packaged in a glass container with strain and potency information on the bottom of each unit. Testing well over 90% total cannabinoids, each of our strain specific terpene profiles can have unique effects in combination with the active CBD content. Looking for a dabbable or vapable option for anxiety, pain or inflammation management? Just a small amount of vaporized CBD can do the trick with the enhanced bio-availability achieved through vaporizing CBD concentrates. Wanting to make your own CBD edibles? These single grams are great for making in to brownies, cookies, or any other homemade goody you can think of. Just remember, CBD dissolves best in fats like oil and heavy cream.