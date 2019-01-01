About this product

Get all the restorative benefits of 25mg of CBD while getting your daily calcium and vitamin D, all in two delicious orange & cherry flavored gummies! Your body needs calcium to build and maintain strong bones. Your heart, muscles and nerves also need calcium to function properly. Some studies suggest that calcium, along with vitamin D, may have benefits beyond bone health: perhaps protecting against cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. Using a daily CBD regiment can help boost your endocannabinoid system through reducing inflammation, curbing anxiety and easing symptoms of insomnia. Available in an isolate formulation for all the benefits of CBD without THC, or full spectrum hemp oil for enhanced benefits of the entourage effect.