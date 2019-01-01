About this product

Get all the restorative benefits of 25mg of CBD while getting your daily multivitamins, all in two delicious mixed berry flavored gummies! Our modern diets are often lacking in well rounded nutrition, and this powerful multivitamin gummy provides the large majority of the vitamins your body needs – all while supporting your endocannabinoid system. Available in an isolate formulation for all the benefits of CBD without THC, or full spectrum hemp oil for enhanced benefits of the entourage effect.