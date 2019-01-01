About this product
Diamond Dose by Dollar Dose are crystals of 99.9% Pure THC-A crystals or "Diamonds". THCA Crystalline is believed to be the purest form of THC concentrate available. In addition to its potency and purity, those engaging in THC therapy will find precise dosing much more obtainable when compared to other concentrates which can exhibit variability in the potency of each dose. Give it a try!
Anticipating the needs of moderate cannabis consumers, frugal shoppers, and people of modest means, our team works together to concoct and distribute the most delicious, convenient and thrifty dose of cannabis on the market for the very best price. The product mission can best be summarized by the words, “Low cost, low dose.”