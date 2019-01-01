 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dollar Dose Flower

Where all of the magic starts...grown right here in Santa Cruz by our superbly talented, dedicated team, Dollar Dose flower will rock your world. Dollar Dose prides itself on bringing quality cannabis products to all, no matter your budget. That’s why we offer our flower at three price points: GOLD, SILVER, and PENNYWISE (see below for details). GOLD: Dollar Dose's top tier of flower is sure to give you the high you are looking for. Strains vary depending on our current crop and what makes it to the top of our list. Available in 0.5g and in 1.0g. SILVER: Our 2nd tier of flower offers an alternative to Dollar Dose Gold, perfect for those looking for an awesome high but wanting to save a little bit of that hard earned cash. All of our flower is grown here in Santa Cruz, CA by our talented, highly dedicated team. Strains vary depending on our current crop. Available in 0.5g and in 1.0g. PENNYWISE: Dollar Dose prides itself on making cannabis available to all, no matter the budget. Our 3rd tier of flower allows you to enjoy a great high without breaking the bank. Grown here in Santa Cruz by our superbly talented team. Available in 0.5g and in 1.0g.

Anticipating the needs of moderate cannabis consumers, frugal shoppers, and people of modest means, our team works together to concoct and distribute the most delicious, convenient and thrifty dose of cannabis on the market for the very best price. The product mission can best be summarized by the words, “Low cost, low dose.”